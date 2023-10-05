Skoda Kodiaq SUV with plug-in hybrid technology breaks cover

Skoda Auto has unveiled the second generation Kodiaq SUV for the global markets. The Swedish auto brand has taken the covers off the seven-seater SUV with several new features, more space inside, new technology and more. This is the first time that the plug-in hybrid technology makes its debut in the Kodiaq SUV. The new Kodiaq is expected to replace the first generation model currently sold in India by 2024. Here is a quick look at how the new Kodiaq has changed from its predecessor.

Skoda Kodiaq: Dimension and space

Skoda has increased the size of the three-row Kodiaq SUV in its new generation. Based on the MQB Evo platform, the new Kodiaq now stands 4.76 metres in length, which is an increase of more than six centimeters than the previous generation model. This has helped the carmaker to carve out more space for the third row passengers. Skoda has kept the size of the wheelbase unchanged at 2.79 metres. However, the boot space has been increased from 910 litres to 2,105 litres for the five-seater version.

Skoda Kodiaq: Design features

Kodiaq in its new avatar comes across with a slightly more striking design than the outgoing version of the SUV. It now comes with a new front face with the grille getting a more contoured profile. The SUV also gets a set of new Matrix LED headlights and new bumper which appears bolder and muscular. Nothing much has changed at the sides with Skoda offering a choice of alloy wheels measuring between 18 and 20 inches. At the rear, the LED taillights have been upgraded.

Skoda Kodiaq: Interior and features

The Kodiaq SUV now comes with a redesigned interior with several elements made from eco-sustainable materials. Among the key features, Skoda offers a large infotainment screen at the centre with a choice to pick either a 10-inch unit or a 13-inch screen. The digital driver display measures 10 inches which is offered with Skoda's Virtual Cockpit. Besides these, Kodiaq SUV comes with other features like a double 15-watt wireless charging pad, automatic climate control and optional feature like head up display.

Skoda Kodiaq: Engines and performance

Kodiaq SUV will be offered with two petrol and diesel engines, including the plug-in hybrid version. The Kodiaq iV – the first plug-in hybrid model in the family – can generate 204 hp of power. Skoda says the SUV can run for around 100 kms in electric-only mode. Skoda is also offering a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which can churn out 150 hp of power. This engine comes mated to a mild hybrid powertrain. Skoda is also offering two 2.0-litre TDI diesel engines generating between 150 hp and 193 hp of power and the 2.0-litre TSI petrol with 204 hp of power that comes mated to all-wheel drive technology. All the engines will come with a DSG gearbox.

