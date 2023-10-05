Skoda has uncovered the new generation Kodiaq SUV with lot of changes

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq comes longer and feature-rich than its predecessor

More space and new technologies have enhanced its appeal further

The new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer at 4,758 mm, but width has been decreased by 18 mm compared to its predecessor

It gets updated LED lights, front grille, new alloy wheels, while the body cladding rear diffuser and many other parts come all-black

New Kodiaq is gets nine exterior colours include the Bronx Gold Metallic shade, while the alloy wheel is available in variable sizes

The rear profile of the car gets a sleek light bar and second-gen Matrix LED lighting technology ensuring 15% more illumination

The SUV gets a 10-inch infotainment system, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, rotary dials with 1.25-inch displays inside the cabin

Powering the SUV are a range of petrol and diesel engines, while addition of a plug-in hybrid variant enhanced its appeal

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor is paired with a plug-in hybrid system, where a 25.7 kWh battery pack offers 100 km electric range
