Skoda Kodiaq facelift to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Skoda is all set to drive in the Kodiaq facelift SUV to India tomorrow. The SUV will make a comeback to the markets after being pulled out nearly two years ago due to BS 6 norms. Kodiaq will be Skoda's first launch in India this year, ahead of Slavia, its upcoming premium sedan.

The Kodiaq SUV that will be launched in India on Monday has already been introduced in the global markets last year. The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq will come with several updates, including design changes on the outside, inside the cabin as well as under the hood.

As far as looks are concerned, the new Kodiaq will get a revised grille, new LED Daytime Running Lamp signatures, and new bumpers. At the rear, the tail lamps are also tweaked along with the rear bumper. The profile of the SUV remains somewhat similar to the previous generation model.

Step inside, and the new Kodiaq will welcome one with a large dual-tone cabin. The dashboard is now dominated by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will come with inbuilt navigation and wireless connectivity. There is a larger 10.25-inch digital driver display behind the wheels.

The 2022 Kodiaq will come with ventilated front seats which have both cooling and heating functions. The automatic climate control has three zones as well. The SUV will also get a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting among other features.

Under the hood, the 2022 Kodiaq SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It has the ability to generate maximum output of 190 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to come mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Skoda says the Kodiaq SUV will have Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system. It adapts the damping characteristics by adjusting the shock absorbers of the SUV. The adjustment is made on the basis of the driving modes selected by the driver. Skoda will offer the Kodiaq SUV with as many as five drive models. These include Eco, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual.

As far as safety is concerned, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq SUV will be packed with nine airbags. Besides, the SUV will also get safety assist features such as ESC, MCB, AFS, ABS, ASR among others.

Skoda Kodiaq SUV is likely to be launched at a price of around ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the previous model used to start at ₹33 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the Kodiaq facelift SUV will take on rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross among others.