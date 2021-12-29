Skoda Kodiaq facelift to launch in India on this date

Skoda is gearing up for the launch announcement of the Kodiaq facelift in the Indian market. The company will roll out the pricing of the updated Kodiaq in India on January 10. Select Skoda dealers have also started accepting unofficial bookings on the car and the company will begin the deliveries of the car later in January.

The new Kodiaq will make a come back in the Indian market after nearly two years as it was previously taken off the shelves due to the implementation of the stricter BS 6 emission norms back in April 2020.

The new mid-cycle facelift of the Skoda Kodiaq was introduced to the world back in April this year. The update brought along changes to the exterior styling, updated technology, and a new, cleaner powertrain.

On the outside, the Kodiaq has received a revised grille, new LED Daytime Running Lamp signatures, and new bumpers. Moreover, similar design changes have also been introduced to the rear profile of the car where the tail lamps are tweaked along with the rear bumper. The overall profile of the car remains unchanged, although do expect Skoda India to bless the new Kodiaq with updated wheels.

Expect the new Kodiaq to also come kitted with updated technology, features to the teeth. The car will continue with the already seen 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will get updated software. For the record, globally the car is also seen with a larger 9.2-inch infotainment screen which is an optional upgrade. The car may, or may not be available with this screen size in India. That said, expect other features such as 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, nine airbags and more inside the new Kodiaq.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq will be seen with a 190hp, 320Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. In fact, this engine is already seen on other cars such as the Superb and the Octavia. The transmission option will continue to be the same 7-speed automatic gearbox with a standard all-wheel drive.