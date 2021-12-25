List of all the cars and bikes to get expensive from January 2022

List of all the cars and bikes to get expensive from January 20222 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 02:02 PM IST
OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Ducati, and more are set to make their products costlier in India.
- Rising manufacturing cost of the vehicles has forced a majority of automobile brands to announce a price hike across their models.
A majority of car and bike manufacturers have announced a price hike for the year 2022. Here's a list of some of the automobile brands in India who will make their products costlier enter 2022.
- Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Limited earlier this month declared a price hike effective from January 2022 for all its models.
India's biggest carmaker blamed the rising manufacturing cost of the vehicles for the latest price hike.
- Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker has announced that it will hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from January 4, next year. The Splendor maker cited the steadily increasing costs of commodities for the price revision.
- Tata Motors: The homegrown car manufacturer Tata will hike the prices of its passenger cars from January 2022. The forthcoming price hike on Tata cars will also apply to electric vehicles as well as ICE passenger cars.
- Ducati India: The Panigale maker will hike the prices of all its models/variants in India from January 1. Prices on Ducati bikes will rise across all of the company's nine dealerships in India.
- Audi India: The luxury carmaker is also set to increase the prices of its models in the country from January 1st, 2022. The company has also announced that its cars will become expensive by up to three percent.
- Toyota: Toyota Kirloskar Motors will realign the prices of its cars from January 1st, 2022. The company said in a press note sent earlier this month that this decision was made after reviewing the sustained increase in input costs including raw materials.
- Kawasaki: Apart from Ducati, Kawasaki will also hike prices across its models in India from January 1st, 2022. Previously Kawasaki increased prices on its select models in August 2021. Check more details on the Kawasaki upcoming price hike here.
That said, other OEMs such as Citroen India, Skoda, and Volkswagen are also set to make their models costlier in India next year.