Skoda Kodiaq facelift to get this segment-first feature along with drive modes

Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV is all set to hit the roads in India next week. Ahead of its January 10 launch, Skoda has revealed some of the key features that the new generation Kodiaq will get. Among them is a segment-first feature which promises improved drive experience.

Skoda has added Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system to the new 2022 Kodiaq SUV. Skoda says that the system adapts the damping characteristics by adjusting the shock absorbers of the SUV. The adjustment is made on the basis of the driving modes selected by the driver.

Skoda will offer the Kodiaq SUV with as many as five drive models. These include Eco, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual.

2022 Kodiaq SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It has the ability to generate maximum output of 190 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to come mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The Kodiaq facelift SUV will also get several features on the inside. At the centre of the dashboard is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will come with inbuilt navigation and wireless connectivity. There is a larger 10.25-inch digital driver display behind the wheels. The automatic climate control has three zones and the doors will come with 12-speaker Canton sound system.

The Kodiaq will also have ventilated front seats with both cooling and heating functions. The driver's seat can be electrically adjusted in 12 ways and will offer memory functions too.

The 2022 Kodiaq SUV will also feature a panoramic sunroof which can be electrically operated. Among other features, Kodiaq is likely to come packed with hands-free parking, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, nine airbags and more.

Skoda Kodiaq SUV is likely to be launched at a price of around ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the previous model used to start at ₹33 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the Kodiaq facelift SUV will take on rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross among others.