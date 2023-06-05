Skoda India silently discontinues Superb sedan, delisted from website

Skoda Auto India has discontinued the Superb sedan in the Czech Republic-based car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group has silently delisted the Skoda Superb from its official website, indicating that the premium sedan is no longer on sale in the country. This comes after the auto manufacturer discontinued the Skoda Octavia from the Indian market earlier this year in April.

With the Skoda Superb sedan discontinued in India, the only sedan on offer from the brand in the country is the Skoda Slavia. Besides that, the car brand's other two models on offer in India are the Kushaq and Kodiaq. The automaker has already teased the next-generation Superb and Octavia earlier this year, and these models will likely launch here sometime later this year.

Also Read : Skoda basks in success of Slavia and Kushaq. But sub-four-meter model in plans?

Skoda Superb and the Octavia sedans were offered in India with the EA888 evo3 engine, which was non-compliant with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms that have now kicked in across the country. The reason behind the discontinuation of the Superb and Octavia sedans is possibly because Skoda found that upgrading the evo4 powertrain was not feasible and hence decided to pull the plug on both these cars. However, Skoda has not given any official statement about discontinuing the Superb sedan.

Speaking about the next generation Skoda Superb sedan, it is likely to be brought here through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and assembled here locally. In order to reduce CO2 emissions, the next-generation Skoda Superb sedan will likely come carrying a strong hybrid powertrain. The Skoda Octavia, too is expected to make a comeback to India in an updated avatar, and it would feature an RDE-compliant engine. However, the auto manufacturer is yet to reveal any further detail about both the next-generation Superb and Octavia sedans.

First Published Date: