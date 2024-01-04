Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 04 Jan 2024, 14:36 PM
  • The sales figure is significant and is a result of the super success of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia cars built on the MQB-A0-IN platform.
The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.

Skoda Auto India announced the sale of over 100,000th vehicles in the last two years, marking a new milestone for the company. The sales figure is significant and is a result of the super success of the Kushaq and Slavia cars built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. A clean slate for Skoda in India, the new platform cars have been well accepted and continue to bring strong demand for the automaker. Notably, the Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit the one lakh sales milestone in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.

Skoda also revealed that it sold 48,755 units in the 2023 calendar year between January 1 and December 31. The number though was lower than 2022 when the company sold 53,721 units in a single year. However, the company attributed the marginal decline to “supply issues and related constraints." Furthermore, Skoda Auto registered a 100 per cent jump in sales of the Kodiaq in 2023, recording an all-time high sales volume.

Also Read : Skoda Octavia 2024 to make global debut in February. Will it launch in India?.)

Speaking on the sales performance, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "It was extremely important for us to maintain our momentum through 2023 after the record-high of 2022. Our efforts in 2023 focussed on consolidating our position by continuous enhancements across our product range, widening our network and improving. the quality in sales and after-sales for more satisfied customers, connected through our Human Touch philosophy to cater to all our customer's needs. Despite the supply challenges in the first half of the year, we have ensured that we ended the last quarter of 2023 on a positive note. For 2024, we have a mix of exciting product actions on the existing range, new product announcements, furthering our growth through exports and expanding our network. And we will continue with our laser-sharp focus on customer delight, as we welcome new customers into the Škoda family"

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2024, 14:36 PM IST
TAGS: Kodiaq car sales Skoda sales Skoda Auto India Skoda Kushaq Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Slavia
