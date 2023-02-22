Singer Gurdas Maan brings home the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 worth 2.10 crore

Popular Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan is one of the more popular celebrities to bring home the recently launched new generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. Bookings for the Japanese carmaker’s flagship offering in India began last year, while deliveries commenced only by the end of January 2023. The new Land Cruiser LC300 retails at ₹2.10 crore (ex-showroom).

Gurdas Maan arrived at the Toyota dealership in Ludhiana to take delivery of his new car, videos of which are now being widely shared on social media. The Toyota dealership also organised a special event to hand over the vehicle to the celebrated singer. Maan has opted for the Altitude Black shade on his LC300 and the 66-year-old can be seen in the front passenger’s seat, thanking his fans and wellwishers, as he is driven out of the dealership premises.

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was one of the showstoppers at the Toyota pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023. The offering has seen high demand globally extending up to four years in certain markets, while the demand in India has been high as well. Considering the model was unveiled globally in August 2021, Indian customers have had to wait about a year and a half for the first batch of models to arrive.

The 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 for India comes only with a diesel engine. Power comes from the newly-developed 3.3-litre V6 motor tuned for 305 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is based on Toyota’s TNGA platform, which makes it lighter than its predecessor and more agile with respect to on-road dynamics. The new LC300 is lighter by 200 kg, which translates into 10 per cent lower CO2 emissions.

The India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 gets only the 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine with 305 bhp and 700 Nm

The cabin remains a seven-seater with beige interiors and is fairly loaded on the feature front with a new 12.-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other highlights include LED headlamps, DRLs and taillights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a comfortable suspension. The model retains its off-roading chops while being known for its legendary reliability. The SUV is fully imported into India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It competes with offerings like the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, BMW X7 and the Lexus LX 570.

On the work front, Gurdas Maan is one of the most popular singers in Punjab, having risen to fame in the 1980s. The singer continues to do live shows as well as release fresh tracks and has over 34 albums to his credit. Maan released his latest single ‘Chinta na kar yaar’ in January this year.

