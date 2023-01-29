Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Semiconductor Shortage Still Not Over For Maruti Suzuki, Reveals Key Official

Semiconductor shortage still not over for Maruti Suzuki, reveals key official

Semiconductor supply chain disruption may have improved, but the worry is not over for Maruti Suzuki. The automaker's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ajay Seth, has said that the car manufacturer continues to witness an impact on its production as microchip supplies remain challenging and unpredictable. He also revealed that to deal with the situation, Maruti Suzuki is now working on maximising its production output from the available supply of electronic components, reports PTI.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jan 2023, 16:29 PM
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki is one of the most impacted car brands due to the chip shortage.

The microchip supply situation improved in the third quarter of the current financial year, which ended in December 2022, as compared to the second quarter of this fiscal. However, due to the chip crisis, Maruti Suzuki's production output was around 46,000 units lower in the October-December quarter. "Limited visibility of electronic components is a challenge in planning our production. The electronic component shortage is still limiting our production volumes," Seth said in an analyst call.

Also Read : Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

He also added that the electronic components supply situation remains unpredictable. "Our supply chain, engineering, production and sales teams are working towards maximising the production volume from available semiconductors," Seth noted.

Several automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, have witnessed massive disruption due to the semiconductor crisis over the past few months. The disruption in vehicle production has resulted in a long waiting period for consumers. Maruti Suzuki's pending customer orders have reportedly increased to about 3.63 lakh units at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Currently, India's largest car manufacturing companyhas a cumulative production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum at both the Manesar and Gurugram plants. It also has access to 7.5 lakh units from the parent Suzuki Motor's Gujarat facility. However, despite having such a large production capacity per annum, Maruti Suzuki is facing difficulties with manufacturing volume due to the chip shortage.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2023, 16:29 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki chip crisis semiconductor shortage microchip crisis
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS