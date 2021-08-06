Seltos, Sonet push Kia India to be the fastest company to sell over 3 lakh cars

Kia India has become the fastest automaker to sell more than 3 lakh cars in India, claims the South Korean car brand. The automaker has said in a statement that it achieved the milestone in less than 2 years.

The over 3 lakh sales number is largely attributed to the models such as Seltos and Sonet. Kia Seltos was the first car from the brand to launch in India. This premium SUV garnered a pretty good response from the consumers. Interestingly, the 300,000th car from the band was a Seltos rolled out from the Anantapur manufacturing facility.

Besides the Seltos, the compact SUV Kia Sonet too has been instrumental to fetch impressive sales numbers within a short span after its launch in India. The third model Kia sells in India is the luxury MPV Carnival.

The auto major crossed the first 1 lakh sales milestone in July 2020. The 2 lakh milestone was reached in January 2021. It took only six months to reach the next one lakh milestone. While the first one lakh sales were achieved in one years time, the next two lakh sales were achieved in the same time.

The auto company has informed in a statement that Seltos has contributed around 66% to the total sales for the brand in India. Compact SUV Sonet contributed 32% to the total sales. The Carnival MPV on the other hand has sold 7,310 units in the country so far.

The carmaker is aiming to strengthen its footprint across India by expanding its retail network. As the company has revealed, Kia India aims to increase its touchpoints to 360 from the current 300. It plans to cover 90% of the Indian market including Tier III, IV cities.