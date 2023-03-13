See it to believe it: Suzuki Jimny modified as a Brabus G-Class mean machine

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is all set for its official launch in its five-door format in India but the three-door Jimny has been a common sight on global roads for decades. And this three-door Suzuki Jimny, over the years, has also been modified by many to make the vehicle look even more rugged. One such modified Suzuki Jimny is being offered by Dubai-based Al Ain Class Motors, complete with a Brabus G-Class.

At first few glances, you could be forgiven to mistake this particular Suzuki Jimny as a Mercedes G-Class with kits. But look closer and that this is a massively modified Jimny becomes apparent. The vehicle gets Mercedes-style grille at the front with the head light units on either side also getting an update. The hood sports a big power dome and air intakes while the air intakes at the bottom too have been enlarged. There are two light bars at the top of the vehicle.

The modified Suzuki Jimny also gets more pronounced wheel arches, updated wheels with a black finish and a prominent side step. Over at the rear, the vehicle gets a big carbon fiber rear wing which is mounted to the roof and the ‘Brabus’ branding on the spare wheel cover. And yes, the tail lights are new as well.

A look at the rear profile of the modified Suzuki Jimny.

The vehicle's modifications are not just limited to the outside. In the cabin of the Suzuki Jimny, the seats are new and the dashboard has been lowered. Both of these and the transmission tunnel, door panels and steering wheel are done in a bright shade of Blue. In terms of mechanics though, no changes have been made. The modified Suzuki Jimny is a 2021 model with a 1.5-litre motor under the hood which produces 102 hp of max power.

A look at the dashboard layout of the modified Suzuki Jimny.

Available to interested buyers, Al Ain Class Motors has priced the modified Suzuki Jimny at AED 165,000 or approximately ₹37 lakh.

