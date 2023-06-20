See it to believe it: Miniature Jimny joins big boys to get down and dirty

We bet you won't have known these are miniature models had we not told you so already!
A Youtuber called Nishchay Sharma has taken his love for miniature car models to the next level. With almost a million subscribers, his Jimny off-road video is yet another popular post
The video shows the two-door Jimny playing around a mini obstacle course, much like the full-size version can
Joining the Jimny is the Niva from Russian brand Lada
The Ford Bronco makes its way in too
