Rolls-Royce Spectre EV spotted testing in spy shots ahead of debut

Rolls-Royce is gearing up for the official debut of its first ever electric car Spectre. Ahead of its global debut some time next year, the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV was spotted testing in spy shots abroad.

Images of the Spectre EV in camouflage on the road was widely shared on social media for the first time.

The prototype of the Spectre EV was seen testing on the roads in Germany.

Earlier in September this year, the luxury carmaker officially announced its decision to produce the first ever electric car, marking a major shift in the strategy for the nearly 115-year-old British automotive giant. The Spectre EV is likely to go into production in 2023.

Even in the spy shots, the Rolls-Royce Spectre appears to be a large coupe and the design seems to be inspire by the British luxury carmaker’s other popular model Wraith. However, the windows of the Spectre, as can be seen through the camouflage, is more rounded than usually seen on Rolls-Royce cars. The headlights also appear to be LED with LED daytime running lights placed above. The grille also appears to be quite large.

Rolls-Royce has not shared any technical details about Spectre yet. However, according to reports, the Spectre EV may come powered with dual electric motors. The first electric car from Rolls-Royce is expected to generate maximum output of 600 horsepower and 765 Nm of peak torque. However, there are no reports on the battery pack that Rolls-Royce will use for Spectre, which could have given an idea about the possible range of the car.

The electric luxury vehicle is likely to make a strong mark in an exclusive club of vehicles which cater to the rich and famous around the world. “With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," said Muller-Otvos. “By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of creating or selling any internal combustion engine products."

However, this is not the first time that Rolls-Royce showed its intention to switch to electric cars. In 2011 Rolls-Royce had showcased the first electric concept based on the Phantom. In 2016, Rolls-Royce had showcased a concept car called Vision Next 100, which was fully electric and had autonomous features.