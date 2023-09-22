Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid launched at 5.25 crore

Bentley India has announced the launch of a hybrid version of Flying Spur for the Indian market. It is priced at ₹5.25 crore ex-showroom before any options and exchange rate fluctuations. The luxury saloon will be sold through Exclusive Motors which is the official partner of Bentley for India.

Commenting on the launch, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: "Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has defined modern luxury in the automotive world. The Flying Spur Hybrid is the brand's first electrified sedan and the most environmentally friendly Bentley today. The vehicle offers a seamless merger between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, delivering progressive serenity regardless of the driving characteristics demanded by the driver."

