Rolls Royce unveils its third ultra luxury roadster, Arcadia. Check details

British luxury carmaker, Rolls-Royce , known for its luxury and bespoke craftsmanship, has unveiled the Droptail Arcadia, the third of four planned commissions for this opulent, ultra-exclusive roadster. This vehicle showcases Rolls-Royce's intricate coachbuilding at its finest, featuring a combination of bespoke touches that are sure to captivate.

The name "Arcadia" is derived from Greek mythology, representing a heavenly place on earth. The buyer of this Droptail envisioned it as a serene sanctuary, offering a peaceful retreat after a day of business dealings.

A standout feature of the Arcadia is its white exterior colour, created specifically for this model. The paint contains aluminium and glass particles, giving the body a shimmering effect in the light. Unlike previous Droptail commissions, the carbon-fibre elements on this model are painted in a custom silver hue. The rear decklid features a curved, wood-covered panel, adding to the car's elegant aesthetic.

Step inside the Arcadia, and you'll be greeted by a cabin predominantly dressed in a unique white shade, complementing the exterior colour. The seats' outer portions and headrests are finished in a bespoke tan colour, creating a contrast. Wood trim adorns the dashboard, door panels, and the curved section behind the chairs, showcasing Rolls-Royce's attention to detail. It took the company over 8,000 hours to craft the various wood pieces in the cabin.

One of the most impressive features of the Arcadia is the clock on the dashboard, which took the Rolls-Royce coachbuilding team over two years to develop and five months to assemble. The clock's machined face boasts 119 facets, and the brand's double R logo is machined out of billet stainless steel. The hour markers are hand-painted, requiring a magnifying camera for precision application.

While Rolls-Royce does not emphasise the powertrain of the Droptail Arcadia, it is powered by the brand's twin-turbocharged 6.6 litre V12 engine, producing 593 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, ensuring a smooth and luxurious driving experience.

The Droptail Arcadia has already been delivered to its owner in Singapore, who specified the car in left-hand drive for ease of use around the world, despite right-hand drive being more common in the country.

