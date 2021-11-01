Renault to launch Arkana in India? French carmaker teases this SUV

Is French carmaker Renault planning to drive in a new SUV to India. A new teaser has surfaced showing the Arkana SUV today. Renault has shared an image of the Arkana SUV with the text 'we're ready.

here's your cue to book yourself in for a check-up.'

The fact is, Renault's teaser comes out as a precursor to the ‘Movember’ event meant to raise awareness of men's health issues. Renault Arkana is a five-seater crossover with SUV-inspired design. It has already been launched in the global markets and, if launched in India, will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos or MG Astor SUVs.

Renault Arkana was launched first in Russia back in 2019. When launched in India, Arkana will be competing in the mid-size SUV segment, which also includes the likes of Tata Harrier. Arkana stands 4,545 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, 1,565 mm in height and comes with a wheelbase of 2,721 mm. It also has a ground clearance of 208 mm and stands higher than the Duster, which would make it easier to tackle some of the Indian roads.

The all-black interior of the Arkana SUV is somewhat similar to the Duster SUV. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features as well as a 9.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also has 360-degree parking camera, Bose audio system and ambient colours too.

Renault offers the Arkana SUV with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the global markets. It is capable of generating 150 PS of power. The engine is mated to a CVT-type automatic transmission and is available with an all-wheel-drive too.

Arkana could be Renault's replacement for the Duster SUV, which also competes in the same segment.According to Arkana's price in Russia, it is likely to cost north of ₹15 lakh in India.