Renault India offers discounts up to 75,000 in this state

Renault India on Thursday announced discounts and benefits up to ₹75,000 on its entire range of vehicles across Kerala on the occasion of Onam. Apart from this, the company is offering additional loyalty benefits to existing customers. The offers will be available across all authorized dealerships in the state for a limited period till August 31.

With the advent of the festive season in Kerala, the company has said that it has been experiencing an increase in demand for its product range. The festive fervor resulted in deliveries of 200 Renault cars in the state in a single day. “The remarkable achievement of our dealer… is a testament to our brand's strength and our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our customers," said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President - Sales & Marketing at the company.

The company currently sells three models in India - Triber, Kiger and Kwid.

