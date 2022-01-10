Renault Kiger loses most affordable sub-compact SUV crown to Nissan Magnite

French carmaker Renault has increased the prices of two of its flagship models in India. The Kiger sub-compact SUV and the Triber MPV have received price hikes this month, which made these two cars costlier by up to almost ₹30,000.

According to Renault's official website, the price of Kiger sub-compact SUV now starts at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for its entry-level RXE manual variant.

The base variant of the Kiger was earlier priced at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it costlier by almost ₹15,000.

Renault had launched the Kiger SUV in India in February last year. The launch price of the SUV was at ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom), which made it the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the market. However, after the latest price hike, Kiger's technical cousin Nissan Magnite has become the most affordable sub-compact SUV with a starting price of ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

The highest spike in Kiger prices is ₹29,000 for the 1.0-litre RXT EASY-R automatic dual tone variant. It now costs ₹8.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Almost all the variants of the Kiger subcompact SUV have received price hike. The least hike has been on the 1.0-litre RXZ X-TRONIC Turbo with CVT variant which has become costlier by ₹10,960 at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault Triber MPV, which is considered as one of India's safest seven-seater models after it secured a four-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests last year, has also received significant price hikes. Price of Triber has gone up by nearly ₹30,000 for some variants.

The base variant of the Triber MPV, the RXE trim, has received the least hike among all variants. It is now costlier by ₹19,000 after the prices were revised to ₹5.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) from ₹5.50 lakh earlier.

The highest hikes in Triber prices have been on its automatic variants. The RXL EASY-R, RXT EASY-R, RXZ EASY-R, RXZ EASY-R dual tone automatic models have received an identical hike by ₹29,800. The top-spec RXZ EASY-R dual tone automatic variant now costs ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), up from ₹7.95 lakh earlier.