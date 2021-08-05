Renault India celebrates 10th anniversary with launch of Kiger RXT (O) variant

Renault has completed 10 years of its operations in India and the carmaker marked the occasion with the launch new RXT (O) variant of its Kiger SUV as well as several schemes for its existing and potential customers in the country. Bookings for the new Kiger variant will begin from August 6.

The new Renault Kiger RXT(O) variant will be made available in one-litre Energy Engine with both manual and automatic transmissions options. The new variant will get some premium upgrades borrowed from the RXZ variant such as Tri-octa LED Pure Vision headlamps and 40.64-cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels at a comparatively affordable price point.

Other features in the Kiger RXT(O) variant include PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric air filter that purifies the cabin air. The cabin gets wireless smartphone replication function that enables passengers to connect their smartphones to the 20.32-cm Display Link Floating Touchscreen.

As part of its celebratory offers, Renault has announced the 'Freedom Carnival' from August 6-15 across the country except in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala. The carmaker has launched separate festive offers for these states with maximum benefits of up to ₹90,000 as it is anticipating uptick in demand during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam in these stat