HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Real Driving Emissions (rde) Norms: Everything You Want To Know About It

Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms: Everything you want to know about it

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 07:30 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Real Driving Emissions (RDE) come as a significant technological upgrade in the BS6 emission norms.
Emission
Real Driving Emissions (RDE) come as a significant technological upgrade in the BS6 emission norms.
Emission
Real Driving Emissions (RDE) come as a significant technological upgrade in the BS6 emission norms.

It's been one year and a day past, the second stage of Bharat Stage Six or BS6 emission norms has been implemented across India. A key element of the BS6 emission regulation is the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms. In fact, it can be called the driving force behind the second phase of the BS6 emission norms.

While we know that the BS6 emission norm is the latest emission regulation, that the vehicle manufacturers in the country must comply with while developing and making their respective vehicles, the idea of RDE is not clear to many.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-Royce New Ghost
Engine Icon6750 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus UX 300e
BatteryCapacity Icon 54.3kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 75 - 85 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : India might revise upcoming vehicle emission norms? Here’s why

To clear up your confusion, here is a comprehensive fact sheet about the RDE.

What is RDE?

Currently, to comply with the BS6 norms, vehicle emission measurements and tests are largely tested and determined in the laboratory with artificial scenarios that replicate the real world without any external influence. This results in differences between emission data produced during the lab test and in the real world. Here comes the RDE which has been developed as a testing method to measure emissions in actual driving conditions rather than laboratories.

The RDE mandates that vehicle manufacturers equip their vehicles with a Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS). Also, the norms mandate that diesel vehicles must come with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems onboard. The SCR uses Diesel Exhaust Fluid (AdBlue), which significantly reduces emissions of compounds such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) by converting pollutants into water, nitrogen and small amounts of carbon dioxide. This eventually reduces the overall tailpipe emission of the vehicle.

During the first phase of BS6 norms, automakers could comply with regulations through the Lean NOx Trap (LNT) system, which allowed sub-2.0-litre diesel engines to achieve lower pollution levels. The bigger diesel motors already upgraded to the SCR system during the initial phase of BS6 emission norms. However, with the second phase of BS6 enforced, the automakers will have to use more sophisticated and expensive SCR systems.

RDE impact on car buyers

While the automakers have been bearing the majority of the impact of RDE implementation, the consumers are facing the impact mainly in the form of price hikes for vehicles. In the last one year, several automakers have increased their passenger vehicles' pricing significantly irrespective of variants and powertrains. The small cars too have seen a significant price hike overall. These price hikes can be attributed to the overall production cost surge owing to the new norms among others. come

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2024, 07:30 AM IST
TAGS: car emission vehicular pollution

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.