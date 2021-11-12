Taycan EV, Porsche's quickest-ever car, is now in India. Check details

Porsche Taycan EV has finally touched down in India and was officially launched on Friday at a starting price of ₹1.50 crore. The electric sports car has been around in select global markets for some time now but the arrival of Porsche Taycan EV here once again signals the emphasis on battery power that is being placed by luxury and performance car brands in India.

Porsche Taycan EV models

Made available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, it is accompanied by the Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions.

Depending on the model, one can expect a range between 400 kms and 500 kms on the Taycan EV.

Porsche Taycan EV performance, battery and range highlights

It is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S that is likely to garner max attention because it is the most-powerful sports car in the Porsche range. It puts out a mammoth 761 PS and fires from standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

Porsche Taycan has charging points on either side with left port supporting both AC and DC.

The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with overboost delivers 761 PS and has a 0-100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds.

A look at the dashboard layout of Porsche Taycan EV.

But if range is priority, it is the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive that claims to offer up to 484 kms per charge with Performance Battery Plus (according to WLTP). With the standard, single-deck 79.2 kWh Performance Battery, the entry-level model delivers up to 300kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with Launch Control which increases to 350kW (476 PS) with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus.

It is, however, the Taycan Cross Turismo that claims to offer the perfect balance between performance and range. Capable of tackling mild off-road conditions, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo offers 490 PS and 571 PS in overboost mode. It has a top speed of 240 kmph and hits 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.

Porsche also launched the updated Macan at a starting price of ₹83 lakh (ex showroom) and the company now expects both Macan and Taycan EV to further bolster its sales prospects in the country.