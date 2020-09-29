Porsche reveals special race body kits made from renewable raw materials

Porsche does not just want to be known for sporting excellence and sheer speed, and is looking at ways to perhaps portray itself as a environmentally conscious brand as well. Little wonder then that the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR that will participate in the upcoming Nürburgring 24-hour race has been given a more sustainable body kit, one made from renewable raw materials.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR has its front spoiler, front and rear lids, mudguards, diffuser, aerodynamic fins as well as front and rear aprons made from a natural fiber mix derieved from renewable materials. This material replaces metal and plastic injection molding components that are the norm and a common sight on international sports cars. For the doors, light balsa wood serves as the core of the composite material. The makers of some of the most iconic race cars further reveals that the damping of vibrations improves five-fold.

(Also see more pics of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR)

Worried about safety and performance? Worry not.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR will compete in the upcoming Nurburgring 24-hour race.

Porsche categorically states that the new materials used do not compromise either safety or performance capabilities of the car. The natural-fibre components splinter into larger and less sharp pieces in the event of an unfortunate accident.

Additionally, the materials used in these specific places are easier to manufacture and are more cost effective.

Porsche has been manufacturing two doors and the rear wing of the small series racing vehicle out of a natural-fibre mix since 2019 and the development of the materials themselves began four years ago - in 2016.

As for the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR, it gets the familiar 3.8-litre flat-six engine producing 313 kW (425 PS, 418 bhp) of max power from under the hood. Porsche is confident of not just putting up a strong showing in the upcoming event but showing off its intent of having race cars that are more environmentally friendly.