Porsche India drives in new Macan luxury SUV at 83.21 lakh

The new Porsche Macan luxury SUV has been launched in the Indian market. The basic retail price for the new Macan starts at ₹8,321,000 (ex-showroom). The company has announced the introduction of the new Macan in three iterations - Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS, and in a range of 14 colours.

Apart from the new Macan, Porshe has also introduced the all-electric Taycan in the county.

The base Macan runs on a new 195 kW (265 PS) turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that propels the car across the 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and takes the model to a top speed of 232km/h. The top of the range Macan GTS churns out 324 kW (440PS) using its 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine which propels the car to a top speed of 272km/h. It takes only 4.3 seconds to hit 100 km/h from a standstill. The middle-spec Macan S uses the same 2.9-litre V6 engine responsible for delivering 280 kW (380PS) of power, making the car sprint across the 0-100 km/h line in just 4.6 seconds.

The new Macan has been offered in Porsche’s seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and Porsche’s Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system as standard.

In terms of design updates, the car comes with redesigned snout with an updated colour coding that makes the front face look wider. The top-spec GTS centre nose section comes in all black. The company has offered bits such as LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors standard on the model, while the inclusion of a new diffuser is new to the SUV.

The new Macan will be made available across all authorised Porsche dealerships in the country. The company has also promised four new showrooms that are set to open in the first half of 2022 that will bring the overall dealership network to nine locations in India.

Bookings are now open for both Porshe Taycan and Macan SUVs with first deliveries starting early next year.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, says the company is fully committed to the Indian market with definitive future plans, “Despite continuously challenging pandemic-related developments, our business performed exceptionally well in this market, chalking up its best Q3 results and making Porsche one of the fastest-growing luxury car brands in the country through 2021."