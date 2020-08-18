Porsche zooms in 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 to Indian shores

Porsche has launched 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 in India in a bid to bolster and expand its product portfolio in the country. Prices start at ₹1.59 crore for the 718 Spyder and ₹1.63 crore for the 718 Cayman GT4.

Taking a clear aim at sports car enthusiasts here, Porsche's 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 will feature the newly developed 420 PS (414 bhp), four-litre, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine and will be the most powerful members in the 718 range. There is 420 Nm of torque on offer as well. Both cars hit 100 kmph mark in just 4.4 seconds and while its top speeds are hardly road legal, they can hit 301 kmph.

The two super cars get six-speed manual transmission options to retain the genuine flavour of managing shifts and while the GT4 represents the entry-level GT road, the Spyder is best suited for an open-top, dynamic drive experience.

Porsche says that the 718 Spyder is distinguished by a lightweight convertible top that provides a dramatic silhouette reminiscent of its famous predecessors. It also has a rear spoiler that is auto activated at speeds of over 120 kmph and a functional diffuser allows the vehicle to generate aerodynamic downforce over the rear axle. There is also a high performance GT chassis of the 718 Cayman GT4 here.

Porsche 718 Spyder.

Additionally, the Porsche Active Suspension Management damping system lowers the ride height by 30 mm which also lowers the car’s centre of gravity and improves its lateral dynamics potential.

The 718 Cayman GT4 also benefits from much improved aerodynamics and Porsche claims this helps the car produce 50% more downforce without any affect on the drag quotient.

The fixed rear wing also helps the super car produce 20% more downforce than before.

Porsche Cayman GT4.

The high-performance brake system in the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 provides consistent braking that is suitable for track driving thanks to large aluminium monobloc fixed-calliper brakes. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is also available as an option.