New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe debuts with 2+2 seats, AWD and 569 bhp

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has grabbed quite some attention globally. Now, the German luxury car manufacturer's high-performance division AMG has introduced the new second-generation AMG GT Coupe, which comes evolving into a true rival against the Porche 911. Interestingly, this comes as an answer to the critics who criticized Mercedes-AMG for softening the AMG GT Coupe by turning it into an SL with a fixed metal roof, considering the fact that the AMG division announced that it was developing the SL and GT Coupe together.

The new generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe comes as a high-performance machine with a more practical 2+2 seating layout, and an all-wheel drivetrain through the fully variable 4Matic+ AWD system. What makes it more potent is 569 bhp power on tap. The automaker has said that the car will be initially available in 63 and 55 trim options with a V8 engine.

The range-topping AMG GT 63 Coupe draws power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine that churns out 569 bhp of peak power and a massive 800 Nm of maximum torque, echoing the output in the SL 63. The car is capable of hitting 96 kmph from a standstill position in just 3.1 seconds. It is 0.4 seconds quicker than the drop-top version. The AMG GT 55 Coupe promises 462 bhp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. This one too equivalent to the SL. This one reaches 0-96 kmph in 3.8 seconds, matching the roadster.

Flat out, the AMG GT 63 reaches 315 kmph top speed, whereas the entry-level AMG GT 55 can reach 295 kmph. Both the variants come equipped with AWD and a nine-speed automatic transmission as standard. Mercedes-AMG claims that the V8 motor in both variants gets standard active engine mounts distributing the power evenly between the axles.

