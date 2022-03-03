HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Concept Car Comes With A Drone At The Rear, Can Shoot And Return On Its Own

This concept car comes with a drone at the rear, can shoot and return on its own

The O2 concept EV is Polestar's vision of a performance electric car, similar to a roadster in hardtop convertible avatar, packed with sports car-like high-performance powertrain.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 10:43 AM
Polestar unveils O2 concept electric car with high-performance powertrain.
Polestar unveils O2 concept electric car with high-performance powertrain.

Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has unveiled its latest concept EV called O2. According to the carmaker, the O2 will redefine ‘sports roadsters for the electric age’.

Polestar O2 is a hard-top convertible showcasing the EV maker's vision of a performance electric car.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Though the Swedish brand has not revealed any details about the performance of the electric car, it said that the EV will come with a 110 kW battery pack.

(Also see | More pics of Polestar O2 concept electric car)

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said, “Over 110 kilowatt hours of battery power, we still can package without any compromise in this short wheelbase." The Polestar O2 concept EV sits on 22-inch wheels and features aerodynamically sculpted bodywork designed to maximise its range by improving airflow and reducing turbulence behind the vehicle.

Polestar decided to call the concept EV O2 for several reasons. The brand's CEO Ingenlath says that on the one hand it refers to the chemical compound of the common form of oxygen (O₂). On the other hand it refers to the compound of carbon dioxide (CO₂) that an electric car does not emit. The O₂ Concept ‘removes C from CO₂ and keeps the air clean’, said Ingenlath.

Polestar O2 uses an adapted version of the aluminium architecture that has been developed by Polestar for its upcoming sports sedan, the Polestar 5. At a glance, it seems the Polestar O2 concept EV has a styling influence from classic sports cars. Unlike a classic roadster, the cabin of the Polestar O2 is in the middle, like a mid-rear-engined car, instead of being almost over the rear wheels. Huge wheels fill wheel arches with flared wings, giving it a muscular look.

The interior of the Polestar O2 concept EV looks futuristic, and uses recycled polyester as the only material for all the soft components.
The interior of the Polestar O2 concept EV looks futuristic, and uses recycled polyester as the only material for all the soft components.

The O2 has also been created with a focus on sustainability in terms of design and materials, which Polestar calls a mono-material. This thermoplastic material is the only one used as a base for various components. Recycled polyester is the only material used for all the soft components of the interior. Although it is the same material, the textures and the function that each one fulfills is different. The idea is to simplify subsequent recycling and is an important step towards greater circularity, while reducing weight and waste.

The Polestar O2 also has an autonomous drone integrated behind the rear seats. Developed in collaboration with Aerofugia's Hoco Flow consumer electronics brand, the drone can be deployed while the car is in motion, to record the perfect driving sequence.

The convertible has an aerodynamic profile that rises behind the rear seats to create a negative pressure zone, free of turbulence, which allows the drone to take off when the car is in motion.

The drone works automatically following the car at speeds of up to 90 kmph. After filming, the drone can return to the car autonomously. Video clips can be edited and shared directly from the 15-inch central screen when the car inside the cabin of the car.

 

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: Polestar Polestar O2 Polestar O2 concept EV concept cars Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Watch: Drone launch from moving Polestar O2 concept EV
Watch: Drone launch from moving Polestar O2 concept EV
In pics: Polestar O2 concept electric car unveiled
In pics: Polestar O2 concept electric car unveiled
Royal Enfield Constellation nameplate registered. What it means
Royal Enfield Constellation nameplate registered. What it means
Polestar unveils O2 concept electric car with a drone to help owners shoot video
Polestar unveils O2 concept electric car with a drone to help owners shoot video
BMW suspends production in key factories as Ukraine crisis hits parts supplies
BMW suspends production in key factories as Ukraine crisis hits parts supplies

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city