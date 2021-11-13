Planning to buy Skoda Rapid? Why it's worth holding that cheque for new Slavia

Skoda Slavia, the next installment from the Group's localised MQB-A0-IN platform is all set to make an official debut on 18th of this month. The new sedan from Skoda will rival the likes of other cars such as the Honda City and Hyundai Verna when launched in India. But it is going to be more than just a replacement to the pre-existing Rapid Sedan.

The company recently confirmed the name ‘Slavia’ for its upcoming sedan. The car will have a fairly unique identity and will come out as a direct replacement to the present Skoda Rapid.

In terms of dimensions, expect it to be larger than the Rapid and span somewhere around 4,480 mm in length. As far as the wheelbase goes, the car is expected to stand somewhere around 2,650 mm. Needless to say, a longer wheelbase will allow the company to carve out slightly larger cabin space.

The company has already teased the exterior design of the Slavia, given the details, the car will come sporting the new-age Skoda grille, sharp-cut LED lights, and a flowing roof-line. The hawk-eyed reader may find the profile similar to the VW Virtus.

One of the reasons for the existence of the upcoming Skoda Slavia will be the long list of features that will be a significant step up from the pre-existing Rapid sedan. Thus expect it to come kitted with some high-end features like wireless charging, the new ‘Play’ touchscreen infotainment system, ‘My Skoda’ connected car tech, feather-touch AC controls, ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, a high-spec audio system and a sub-woofer, auto headlamps.

Under the hood, the Skoda Slavia is expected to come with two TSI turbo-petrol engines. One of the options might be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a larger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI motor. The latter is expected to come with a quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

India launch?

Skoda might introduce the Slavia in India within months of its international debut. This means that the new sedan might land sometime in early 2022. Since the Slavia will be a big step up and more premium than the model it replaces, expect the car to be placed somewhere in the price bracket of ₹10-14 lakh (ex-showroom), making it slightly dearer to own.