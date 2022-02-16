Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Petrol costlier by Rupee 12, diesel by Rupee 9.5 in Pakistan: Details here

Petrol costlier by Rupee 12, diesel by Rupee 9.5 in Pakistan: Details here

The price of a litre of petrol has increased significantly from Pakistani Rupees 82 in 2014, to nearly 160 in 2022.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 08:26 PM
Petrol and diesel prices have shot past record levels and show no sign of coming down in Pakistan. (REUTERS)

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan have been shooting skywards, with the petrol price becoming costlier by Pakistani Rupees 12 a litre and diesel by Pakistani Rupees 9.53 per litre. The Pakistan government has significantly hiked fuel prices across the country.

(Also Read: UK automakers seek independent regulator to oversee electric-vehicle infra push)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This also resulted in doubling the petrol price since 2014. According to a report by news agency ANI, a litre of petrol in the neighbouring country now costs Pakistani Rupees 159.86 a litre, up from 147.82 per litre. Similarly, a litre of high-speed diesel costs Pakistani Rupees 154.15, up from 144.62 per litre.

The price of a litre of petrol has increased significantly from Pakistani Rupees 82 in 2014, to nearly 160 in 2022. The petrol price has nearly doubled in less than a decade, even as crude oil prices have stayed on similar lines. The value of one Pakistan Rupee currently equals 0.43 Indian Rupees.

This comes at a time, when the fuel price across the country is expected to increase substantially owing to the cruise oil price soaring in the international market because of the geopolitical tension in Europe, between Ukraine and Russia.

In India however, prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for more than 100 days since November 4 last year. The Indian government last year around Diwali announced an excise duty cut for both petrol and diesel, significantly bringing down the cost of both motor fuels across the country. Subsequently, several state governments too announced a reduction in their respective value-added tax (VAT) on both petrol and diesel.

However, with the state assembly elections over and crude oil prices rising in the international market an upward rally in India could be a possibility.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 08:25 PM IST
TAGS: petrol price diesel price fuel price oil price petrol diesel
Related Stories
Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 become costlier in India
11 Feb 2022
Fuel prices remain unchanged in India for 100th day, longest since June 2017
13 Feb 2022
Petrol, diesel price hikes lurching ahead, crude oil hits seven-year high
14 Feb 2022
From SUVs to MPVs: Top 10 seven-seater cars in India
16 Feb 2022
Here are the cars you can own in India without buying: Details here
16 Feb 2022
Honda CB500X price slashed by 1 lakh in India
15 Feb 2022
BMW M4 Competition launched in India at 1.43 crore
10 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS