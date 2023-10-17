Top 5 tips to protect your car from fireworks during Diwali

#1 Park your car in a covered space, preferable away from public spaces
With firecrackers going up and diyas lit everywhere, it is best to keep your car at a safe place
#2 Avoid using a body cover for your car during the festivities as they may do more harm than good
Chances of fabric/plastic cover catching fire becomes high, thus it is best to avoid them
#3 Ensure that your car's windows are shut and doors are locked properly
This will avoid any firecracker entering the vehicle as the materials inside the car's cabin are highly inflammable
#4 Keep a portable fire extinguisher handy as it is best to stay prepared for the worst
A canister of fire extinguisher can easily take care of small fires in less time
#5 Keep a first aid box in the car and make sure it has over-the-counter burn ointment