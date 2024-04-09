Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nita Ambani buys a personalised Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth over 12 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Apr 2024, 14:02 PM
Nita Ambani's new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is spec'd in a regal shade of Rose Quartz with the interior finished in Orchid Velvet

One of the biggest business families in India, the Ambanis are known for their extravagant lifestyle, which can set benchmarks even for the rich and famous. So, it's hardly ever news when an exotic car joins the Ambani household, more popularly known as the Jio Garage. However, there are times when the Ambanis can outdo themselves and bring in something that's beyond drool-worthy. Case in point is Nita Ambani, philanthropist and chairman and founder of the Reliance Foundation, who has brought home a personalised Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. Finished in the special Rose Quartz shade, this Phantom VIII would be an inspiration for prospective Rolls-Royce owners.

Nita Ambani's new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB is making heads turn not just in person but on the internet as well. The images emerging online reveal the luxury limousine in a tasteful colour scheme and an interior finished in Orchid Velvet. The headrests also show her initials 'NMA' or 'Nita Mukesh Ambani' embroidered, while the ‘Spirit of Ecstacy’ is finished in gold. Adding to the opulence are the dinner plate wheels on the Phantom.

Also Read : RIL head Mukesh Ambani buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 13 crore

The Phantom VIII truly stands out for its colour which makes it opulent in an understated manner. It also goes well with Mrs Ambani's public persona. Customisations are a strong part of the buying experience of a Rolls-Royce and it tends to generously add to the final price. It's unclear as to how many customisation options Nita Ambani opts for. However, it surely has been tastefully done.

Underneath that bodywork, the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB draws power from a 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine that develops 571 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an automatic transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. The EWB’s cabin offers ample room in the second row for added comfort, while the star headliner remains a favourite with a host of exotic materials throughout the cabin.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce unveils Ghost ‘Prism’ to celebrate 120 years history. Check details.

There's no official word on the cost of Nita Ambani's new Rolls-Royce. However, prices in India average around 12 crore (on-road), depending on the personalisation options. It's interesting to note this isn't Nita Ambani's first Rolls-Royce and hardly the first in the family. Reportedly, husband Mukesh Ambani gifted Nita a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan around Diwali last year. The family also owns a host of Phantoms and Ghosts from the old and new generations. Apart from the new Rolls-Royce cars, the Jio garage continues to have several recent additions including the new Ferrari Purosangue, an armoured Mercedes-Benz S-Class, new-gen Range Rover LWB and more.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2024, 14:02 PM IST
