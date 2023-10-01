This one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom carries grape motif; hand-painted artwork

Published Oct 01, 2023

The model is called Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre and takes inspiration from the Italian Riviera

'Cinque Terre' is an Italian phrase for 'Five Lands', which lie on the rugged coast of Liguria in northern Italy

The five villages on the coastline are globally famous for their vineyards, overlooking the Mediterranean

The one-off model celebrates this Riviera, thus the motif of the vineyards runs throughout the vehicle

The exterior is finished in a deep, rich Ligurian blue with a hand-applied double coachline in Navy Blue and Jasmine

The interior of the model combines Grace White and Navy Blue leather with Jasmine accents

Each grape-branch embroidery on the rear doors comprises 9,215 stitches

The grape motif also continues on the two picnic tables at the rear, made with stainless steel and gold plating

The overhead Starlight Headliner features the map of Italy, embroidered in 14,338 individual stitches
The model's expansive fascia houses a hand-painted artwork, capturing the essence of Cinque Terre. For more details...
