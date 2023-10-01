This one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom carries grape motif; hand-painted artwork

The model is called Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre and takes inspiration from the Italian Riviera
'Cinque Terre' is an Italian phrase for 'Five Lands', which lie on the rugged coast of Liguria in northern Italy
The five villages on the coastline are globally famous for their vineyards, overlooking the Mediterranean
The one-off model celebrates this Riviera, thus the motif of the vineyards runs throughout the vehicle
The exterior is finished in a deep, rich Ligurian blue with a hand-applied double coachline in Navy Blue and Jasmine
The interior of the model combines Grace White and Navy Blue leather with Jasmine accents
Each grape-branch embroidery on the rear doors comprises 9,215 stitches
The grape motif also continues on the two picnic tables at the rear, made with stainless steel and gold plating
The overhead Starlight Headliner features the map of Italy, embroidered in 14,338 individual stitches