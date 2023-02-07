Nissan to launch a new 7-seater MPV based on Renault Triber in India soon

Renault and Nissan are revising their partnership and will be focusing on the Indian market. Some of the key highlights from the partnership is regarding the new vehicles that both brands will be launching in India. Nissan has announced that they will be launching a car that will be based on the Renault Triber which is the most affordable 7-seater MPV in the Indian market. So, it can be expected that Nissan will also launch a new 7-seater vehicle in India in the coming years.

The announcements also mention new SUVs for the Indian market. This could be the new-gen Renault Duster which will be the production-spec version of the Dacia Bigster Concept which was unveiled a few years ago. It is expected that the SUV will be offered in 5 as well as 7-seater avatars. Nissan is also expected to offer its version of the new Duster in the Indian market.

Also Read : Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads

Renault and Nissan are also considering A-segment electric vehicles for the Indian market. This is expected to be the electric version of the Kwid. Renault is already selling the Kwid E-Tech in the global market.

As of now, Renault's portfolio consists of Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The Kiger has been a hit for the manufacturer and is selling quite well in the compact SUV segment which is one of the most competitive segments in the Indian market. The Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Triber whereas the Kwid is the most affordable vehicle in Renault's lineup.

Nissan currently has only Kicks and the Magnite in their portfolio. The Magnite shares the same underpinnings as the Renault Triber. So, the platform, engine and gearbox are the same between both vehicles. Nissan has confirmed that they will be launching the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market. They are also evaluating the Qashqai and Juke. So, it is not confirmed whether these two SUVs will make its way to India or not.

First Published Date: