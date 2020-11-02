Nissan Magnite to have most extensive list of variants among sub-compact SUVs

Nissan Magnite recently hit production line at the company's India plant in Chennai and is in its last leg before being launched in the market here. The sub-compact SUV carries the weight of a whole lot of expectations from Nissan as it hopes the sub-compact SUV not only makes a mark in its segment but is able to carve out a lead against some very formidable rivals. Magnite, it has now been confirmed, will be offered in four variants and with a host of features that promise a more engaging and comfortable drive experience.

Nissan will put up Magnite in four broad trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, and in as many as 20 variants.

1.0L B4D Petrol MT MT XE MT XL MT XV MT XV with Tech Pack MT XV Premium MT XV Premium with Tech Pack 1.0L HRA0 Petrol MT Turbo MT XL Turbo MT XV Turbo MT XV with Tech Pack Turbo MT XV Premium Turbo MT XV Premium with Tech Pack Turbo MT XV Premium (O) Turbo MT XV Premium (O) with Tech Pack 1.0L HRA0 Petrol CVT Turbo X-Tronic CVT XL Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV with Tech Pack Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Premium Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Premium with Tech Pack Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Premium (O) Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Premium (O) with Tech Pack

The starring highlights of each broad trim are as follows:

XE (Base) comes with standard 16-inch wheels, skid plates, functional roof rails, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, all-power windows and dual tone interiors for a true entry into the SUV experience.

XL (Mid) comes with 6 speakers for integrated audio, steering wheel audio control, automatic AC and electrically adjustable & foldable outside mirrors for a comfortable upgrade.

XV (High) revamps the technological experience with 16-inch diamond cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and foglamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT meter, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start.

XV (Premium) is packed with technologies such as the LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor, tire pressure monitor and full sporty interiors.

Nissan seems to be leaving no stone unturned in order to spoil customers for choices. As such, Magnite will also be offered in five single-tone and three dual-tone colour options. The single-tone choices are flare garnet red, sandstone brown, blade silver, onyx black and storm white. The dual-tone choices are vivid blue with storm white, red with black and pearly white with onyx black. (See images here)

While an X-TRONIC CVT gearbox is likely to find many takers, Magnite will get a B4D engine which claims the 'perfect equilibrium of performance and fuel economy' with its 5-speed manual transmission. The car maker claims that this will also be one of the most fuel-efficient sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market. The other engine option will be a 1.0-litre HRA0 Turbo petrol with 5-speed manual and the CVT transmission.

The start of Magnite's production is a clear sign that Nissan is now in the final lap before the launch line in what could well be one of the biggest launches of the year. "The start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer," says Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. "Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided at every grade, including the X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor and Nissan Connect."