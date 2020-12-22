Nissan Magnite set to become costlier as introductory prices expire soon

Nissan introduced the Magnite sub-four metre SUV in the country a few weeks back at an introductory price tag starting at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The introductory prices will be valid only till December 31st, 2020 and the Japanese automaker will increase prices of its sub-four metre SUV from January 1st, next year.

The Magnite is bound to become dearer by up to ₹55,000, and Nissan is yet to announce the detailed variant-wise price breakup which is expected to arrive in the next few days. The firm has also recently announced maintenance plans for the Magnite. (More details here)

Nissan's sub-four metre SUV has already gathered over 15,000 bookings since launch. It is being offered with two years' warranty (50,000 km) which can also be extended up to five years (1 lakh km). "Magnite comes with over 20 best-in-class and first-in-class features with the Nissan Promise of Lowest cost of maintenance," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Under the hood, the Magnite SUV packs a 1.0-litre petrol engine which is available in naturally aspirated as well as turbocharged formats. The transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an optional CVT unit.

The Nissan Magnite directly locks horns with the Kia Sonet and industry veterans such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.