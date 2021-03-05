Nissan Magnite receives another price hike. Here's how much it costs now

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV has become dearer in the Indian market after receiving a price hike of ₹30,000 which is applicable only on the turbo-petrol variants of the SUV. This is the second price hike announced on the car as previously, the prices were raised in January 2021.

The Magnite turbo-petrol range is now priced from ₹7.29 lakh and extends all the way up to ₹9.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan's latest SUV has been offered in a total of five trims - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O).

The company has tried to equip the Magnite with all the bells and whistles the customer demands in the segment. It gets L-shaped LED DRLs, puddle lamps, silver skid plates and roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, traction control, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors. While inside the cabin it sports features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system which can be paired with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. It also gets wireless charging and an engine start-stop button function.

Magnite has been given two engine options including the 1.0-litre petrol motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The engines are offered with three optional transmission units including a standard five-speed manual, an AMT unit and a CVT unit.

Here's the full price list of the Nissan Magnite turbo-petrol variants (ex-showroom):