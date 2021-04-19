Nissan Magnite powers on, crosses milestone of 50,000 bookings

Nissan Magnite has managed to keep customers interested sine it was officially launched in the country in December of 2020. Magnite from Nissan has now crossed the significant milestone of 50,000 bookings and the demand for the sub-compact SUV remains high.

Magnite has been a runaway hit among sub-compact SUVs here and a major blockbuster for Nissan, a company that was holding on by a very fine thread in India. While its attractive - and introductory - base price was the first major talking point, Magnite has since been able to woo buyers with its turbo petrol engine option and XTRONIC automatic transmission choice. That it has decent looks and a well-managed feature list - including Around view monitor and seven-inch TFT instrument cluster- are also seen favorably by many.

There is very little doubt that Magnite is the most successful model from Nissan in India ever. While the company continues to sell Kicks and the high-performance GT-R in India, it is this car that is aimed directly at the masses.

With around 20 grade line-up and more than 36 combinations, Nissan states that Magnite is tailor-made for Indian customers. "The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament of the customers trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the SUV with a revolutionary value proposition," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan informs that it has received 2,78,000 enquiries for Magnite since the car was launched on December 2 and that 10% of the 50,000 bookings made so far have been done online. Additionally, 15% of the total bookings are for the automatic transmission and 60% of all bookings are for the top two grade - XV and XV Premium.