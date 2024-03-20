Nissan Magnite Facelift spotted for the first time

Back in 2020, Nissan launched the Magnite in the Indian market and it has helped the manufacturer to sustain the business. Finally, the brand has started working on a facelift for the Magnite to ensure that the Magnite can survive in the stiff competition. The Magnite facelift was spotted in Chennai for the very first time.

The test mule was heavily camouflaged but it could be identified as Magnite because of the tail lamp design. As of now, it is not clear what changes will the sub-compact SUV get. However, it can be expected that there will be new bumpers in the front and rear. There could also be some updates to the lighting elements.

It is expected that there will be no mechanical changes to the Magnite. So, it will continue to come with two 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engines. The naturally aspirated unit puts out 70 bhp of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque and there is also a turbocharged version of the engine that produces a max power output of 98 bhp and torque output of 152 Nm.

As standard, both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The naturally aspirated engine gets a 5-speed AMT whereas the turbocharged unit gets a CVT automatic transmission that bumps up the torque output to 160 Nm.

The fuel efficiency figure for the CVT gearbox is 17.40 kmpl whereas, for the turbo petrol, it is 20 kmpl. The AMT gearbox has a claimed fuel economy of 19.70 kmpl whereas for the manual gearbox, it is 19.35 kmpl.

Nissan Magnite competes against the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Venue, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet and the upcoming Skoda's sub-4 metre SUV.

