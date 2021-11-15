Next-generation Suzuki S-Cross: Key highlights known so far

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been in business in India for quite some time. Despite the high demand for SUVs and crossovers, the S-Cross has been unable to grab a fair share of the market pie. Sold as a premium crossover through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network, S-Cross couldn't see success as its siblings in the UV segment Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.

Now, Suzuki is working on a new generation S-Cross that is scheduled to be unveiled on November 25. Expect it to go on sale sometime in early 2022. While Maruti Suzuki is tight-lipped about the next-generation S-Cross' launch in India, expect it to hit the Indian shores as well.

The crossover has been already spotted in the wild and Suzuki has teased its headlamp design as well. The next-generation S-Cross appears to have received a host of updates over the existing model. Here are some key highlights the new S-Cross gets.