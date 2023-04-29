Next-generation BMW 5 Series leaked ahead of global debut next month

About a month prior to its global debut on May 24, 2023, an image of the new-generation BMW 5 Series has been leaked online partially revealing the revamped design of the sedan. The German auto giant will reveal the new 5 as well as the i5, its all-new electric equivalent, on the same day, both of which are expected to arrive in India next year.

The leaked image by CocheSpias reveals the rear of the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series. The picture provides a good look at the uncamouflaged unit revealing its LED taillights that sport a completely new design. The taillights are identical to the one seen on the 7 Series with a different pattern internally. The design surely looks distinctive, especially when compared to other sedans within the BMW family.

The current generation BMW 5 Series rear profile for reference

The spy shot also provides a good look at the flush door handles on the new 5 Series and the Hofmeister kink around the C-pillar. The overall styling on the G60 5 Series seems simple, sharp and stylish. The lines are minimal on the side and the boot lid, which should give the model a more stately appearance. Although, we’ll reserve judgement after seeing the car in full.

The front profile remains under wraps but you can expect to see an updated styling of the famed kidney grilles. The model will also come with advanced LaserLight technology and new signature LED DRLs. After receiving polarising views on the 7 Series, X7 and the XM, rumours are rife that the split headlamp design language has been skipped on the 2024 BMW 5 Series in favour of a more conventional face. The overall styling will be more evolutionary too with the M Sport package thrown in for some aggressive design pieces.

The BMW 5 Series and i5 will go on sale globally by October this year. The model is expected to arrive with a variety of petrol and diesel engines depending on the market, allowing the all-electric powertrain. Both models will also pack advanced tech in the cabin coupled with the best of luxury. Expect to see the new infotainment system with the latest iDrive UI, electronic driving aids, OTA updates, and more.

The 5 Series is a top-seller for BMW India, so expect the model to make its way here at the earliest, albeit only in 2024. The new 5 Series and i5 are likely to arrive together in India.

