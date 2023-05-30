Play in-car games by using your mobile phone as controller in new BMW 5 series

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 30, 2023

BMW Group has partnered with gaming platform AirConsole

The partnership brings in-car gaming to the new BMW 5 Series

It allows driver and passengers to play casual games while the vehicle is stationary

This transforms the BMW 5 Series saloon into an ultimate gaming station

Players simply need their smartphone, which acts as a controller

Rear passengers can also participate in the in-car gaming 

 It is possible to play alone or with all vehicle occupants together

Games in the BMW 5 Series include racing, sports, quiz and music quiz 

The portfolio of available games will be continually expanded
