Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift India launch next month, to get new Z-Series engine

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been making headlines over the last few months. The popular hatchback is all set to receive a completely new generation avatar in May this year, which will come with a revamped design, new features and a new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. This is going to be a major update for the Swift after a long time and is expected to boost the appeal of the hatchback further.
The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift made its global debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Since then, the hatchback has gone on sale in global markets like Europe and Japan. Now, India is going to be added to that list. The India-spec next-generation Swift would be similar to the global model.