Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift India launch next month, to get new Z-Series engine

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been making headlines over the last few months. The popular hatchback is all set to receive a completely new generation avatar in May this year, which will come with a revamped design, new features and a new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. This is going to be a major update for the Swift after a long time and is expected to boost the appeal of the hatchback further.