Next-gen BMW 5-Series and i5 to debut on May 24, sales to commence in late 2023

BMW has been working on the eighth-generation 5-Series sedan for quite some time, and the automaker has revealed that the sleek model will break cover on May 24 this year. Also, along with the sedan, the pure electric i5 too will be unveiled. Both the next-generation BMW 5-Series sedan and the i5 EV will go on sale in October this year, with its production slated to take place in Dingolfing in Germany.

The upcoming next-generation BMW 5-Series is expected to come carrying sleek design language that will see a substantial revamp compared to the outgoing model. There would be updated front fascia, including the revised grille and headlamps. Also, the wheels and taillights too are expected to come updated.

The next-gen BMW 5-Series will be offered in multiple powertrain options. These will include internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and electrified powertrain. The M5 is expected to debut at a much later date with a plug-in hybrid powertrain making an eye-popping amount of power. The powertrain of the new 5-Series is the same used in the BMW XM Label Red that churns out 738 hp of peak power. Expect the sedan to generate most of it.

The upcoming BMW i5 would initially be launched in two configurations: a base eDrive40 and an M60 xDrive. The entry-level model will come equipped with a single, rear-mounted drive motor capable of churning out 335 hp of peak power. The M60, on the other hand, is more potent with a dual-motor setup, capable of generating 590 hp. However, BMW has not revealed the torque figures of the i5 variants. The BMW i5 eDrive40 is claimed to be capable of running a 474 km range on a single charge.

The new BMW i5 EV will come equipped with technologies such as Highway Assistant, which allows the driver to drive the vehicle hands-free. This is a feature slated to be introduced to the BMW 7-Series too. This feature will continue to get improved via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

