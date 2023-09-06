New generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain debuts in Munich

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wrap off the new generation E-Class All-Terrain at the IAA 2023 in Munich. This comes as the high-riding offroad-centric station wagon based on the E-Class sedan. The new model gets the automaker's 4Matic all-wheel drive and higher ground clearance thanks to the Airmatic air suspension. Mercedes-Benz claims that these technologies make the luxury station wagon capable of handling light offroad terrains without any hassle.

Speaking about the design of the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain, it features an SUV-like front grille complemented by twin horizontal slats in Iridium Silver. The three-star brand logo comes integrated into the centre of the radiator grille. The car also gets an updated front bumper and features a high-glossy chrome underride guard. The dark grey wheel arch cladding enhances the masculine visual appeal of the car. Moving to the rear, the station wagon gets a model-specific bumper with a simulated underride guard in high-gloss chrome. There is a stainless steel sill guard as well.

Moving inside the cabin, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain gets a high-tech interior. It features standard MBUX dual displays comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with 3D graphics, and a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is an optional 12.3-inch passenger display as well. The central display offers access to various third-party apps and switches. Among other features, the car gets a 360-degree camera that provides a transparent bonnet view to assist the driver with any unforeseen obstacles on the road ahead.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is the same turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine with mild-hybrid technology that works under the hood of the E 450 4Matic. This power mill churns out 370 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque, with an additional 23 bhp and 205 Nm coming from the electric boost system. The station wagon is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 209 kmph.

Enabling the car for offroading is a host of advanced technologies, including a continuously adjustable damping Airmatic single-chamber air suspension as standard. It maintains the same ground clearance regardless of the vehicle's load.

