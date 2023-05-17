Maruti Suzuki WagonR is India's best selling car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 17, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has sold 30 lakh units of WagonR

The hatchback is currently in its 3rd generation

It is offered with two engine options. There is a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.2-litre unit

Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT

There is alao a CNG powertrain on offer with the 1.0-litre engine

WagonR is based on the Heartect platform that also underpins some other Maruti Suzuki vehicles

It comes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold in AGS

WagonR has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24% of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR

The WagonR has always been in the top 10 best-selling cars in India
