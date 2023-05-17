Maruti Suzuki has sold 30 lakh units of WagonR
The hatchback is currently in its 3rd generation
It is offered with two engine options. There is a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.2-litre unit
Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT
There is alao a CNG powertrain on offer with the 1.0-litre engine
WagonR is based on the Heartect platform that also underpins some other Maruti Suzuki vehicles
It comes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold in AGS
WagonR has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24% of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR
The WagonR has always been in the top 10 best-selling cars in India