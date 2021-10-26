New Range Rover SUV to debut tonight. New leaked video shares more details

The fifth generation of the Range Rover is all set to be unveiled later tonight. The British luxury carmaker Land Rover will take the covers off the 2022 Range Rover SUV days after the images were leaked online. After the leaked images, leaked video of new 2022 Range Rover SUV has surfaced, sharing a sneak peek at the iconic SUV in its latest iteration.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows that the design of the new Range Rover SUV is more minimalistic than the existing model. It gets a new front grille and slimmer headlights aligned horizontally to increase the sense of width. The major change on the exterior design is at the rear. The new Range Rover SUV now gets slim taillights and black strip on the tailgate and the 'Range Rover' badging. The profile of the SUV shows gills on the doors.

The video also shows customisable seats even for the boot space, which can be utilised during camping trips. It may also come with pet-friendly boards to make it easy for them to climb the SUV.

Inside the cabin, the new Range Rover will get a new floating touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel is also new as is the gear selector lever for the automatic transmission.

Under the hood, the SUV is likely to get a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 unit. The 2022 Range Rover will be built on the MLA Flex platform, which is designed to accommodate plug-in hybrid and even fully electric engines. The new Range Rover plug-in hybrid will use a higher capacity battery compared to the current P400e, with higher energy density cells and nearly twice the electric range. There will also be a fully electric Range Rover, but we won't see that until 2024.

The first generation Range Rover model was launched in the 1970s with a three-door version. The fifth generation model maintains the characteristic lines of the Range Rover.

When launched, the new Range Rover SUV will take on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7 and even the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS in the ultra-luxury SUV space.