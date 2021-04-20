New Mercedes-Benz C-Class L from Shanghai Auto Show looks like a mini-Maybach

Mercedes-Benz took the opportunity of the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show to showcase a wide range of models, which also include the new C-Class L. The long-wheelbase of the C-Class sedan not only comes with a suave look but appears like a new model with the Maybach nomenclature.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class L is based on the new generation C-Class sedan. It comes with a completely new and classic-looking front grille design, flanked by sleek headlamps that follow the latest design philosophy of the German luxury car manufacturer.

As the name suggests, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class L frees up additional legroom for the rear occupants. Besides that, it also enhances comfort at the back of the car with plusher head restraints, a bigger armrest with a more spacious storage compartment, USB ports and cup holders, etc. The cabin also ensures better soundproofing. Thanks to the new comfort suspension, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class L offers a smoother and more comfortable ride.

However, the soundproofing and comfort suspension features are available in the Chinese market-spec model only, as claims the automaker.

The automaker has not revealed the dimensions of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class L, but the Chinese media claims that it measures 4,882 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,461 mm in height. The Chinese media also claims that it has an 89 mm longer wheelbase at 2,954 mm.

The car will be built and sold exclusively in China. It will be available in trim options - the C200 L and C260 L. The C200 L is expected to get a 1.5-litre engine generating 168 hp of power. On the other hand, the C260 L would get a 201 hp 1.5-litre engine paired with a mild-hybrid system or a 201 hp generating 2.0-litre motor.

Both the C-Class L variants would get a nine-speed automatic transmission, while the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system will be available, in top-spec models albeit.