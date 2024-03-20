New Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe drops V8 engine and AWD, gets a four-cylinder motor

Mercedes-AMG has uncovered a new entry-level version of the GT sportscar which comes trading the mighty V8 engine in favour of a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which gets technology sourced from Formula One circuit. The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe comes ditching the all-wheel drive system in favour of a rear-wheel drive setup. The performance division of the German luxury car giant has stated that the new AMG GT43 Coupe is meant for purists.

The Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe comes as a comfortable 2+2 gran tourer rather than a two-seater sportscar. Despite the car getting the Formula One-derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger from the SL43, it packs more punch since the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine is capable of churning out 415 bhp peak power, which is 41 bhp extra than the convertible. Mercedes-AMG claims the turbocharger is run by the board 48-volt electrical system that powers the belt-driven starter generator. This unit claims to provide an exciting acceleration boost with a short surge of 14 bhp. Besides that, the car also generates 501 Nm of maximum torque, which is 20 Nm more than the SL43. Power is channelled to the rear axle via a nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe: Performance

Speaking of its performance, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe promises 0–100 kmph acceleration in 4.6 seconds at a top speed of 280 kmph. Mercedes-AMG describes the car as an agile cornering artist and it claims to come with extremely dynamic handling offering a lot of driving fun, thanks to the lightweight engine and the rear-wheel-drive setup.

Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe: Design

The Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe comes narrower than the GT53 and GT63 versions. It gets a new front bumper with bigger air intakes replacing the grille extension. The front and rear fenders too have become narrower, while the side grilles are cut down, aiding to a more aerodynamic profile. The quad-round exhaust pipes replace the trapezoidal ones, while the vertical outlets have been removed. These tweaks give the rear bumper a more streamlined visual appearance. The car is available in different wheel sizes, ranging between 19 inches and 21 inches, while it also features a fixed rear wing.

Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe: Interior

Inside the cabin, the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment system. The Nappa leather AMG sports seats come as standard, while there are performance-driven AMG Performance seats available as an option.

