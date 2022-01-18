Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars New Citroen C5 X crossover goes on sale in the UK

New Citroen C5 X crossover goes on sale in the UK

New  C5 X is available with a choice of three trim levels Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus.First customer deliveries for the Citroen C5 X crossover to start from late spring 2022.New Citroen C5 X Hybrid versions come as standard with a 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 08:16 PM
First customer deliveries for the Citroen C5 X crossover to start from late spring 2022.

Citroen has recently rolled out the prices for its new C5 X crossover in the market of the UK. The new C5 X start from £26,490 (equivalent to 22.46 lakh) and the deliveries of the new car are expected to begin from late spring 2022. The company has also opened its order books for the new crossover that has been made available in both petrol and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Isuzu Mu-x
1898 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 33.23 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The new C5 X has been introduced in three trim levels - ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’, each with the option of Plug-in Hybrid or petrol power.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the car stands 4.8m long, 1.5m tall and 2.0m wide. Its exterior paint scheme options include a choice of six metallic and pearlescent body colours – Perla Nera Black, Amazonite Grey, Platinum Grey, Cumulus Grey, Magnetic Blue and Pearl White.  

(Also Read: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV debuts with new features)

Inside, the car comes with a wide, 12-inch HD touchscreen with ambient backlighting. It is home to the company’s ‘My Citroën Drive Plus’ feature, and also gets smartphone pair compatibility using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a new head-up display system that adds to the user-friendly nature of the car and helps to improve safety and driver comfort, the company says. 

The boot space on the new crossover stands at 545-litres of storage space for petrol variants and 485-litres for PHEV variants – extending to 1,640-litre and 1,580-litres respectively when the rear seats are folded down.

Under the hood of the new C5 X comes either a 1.2-litre PureTech 130, or the more powerful 1.6-litre PureTech 180 engine. All models will be sold exclusively with a smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox.

It is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 07:53 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen C5 X 2022 Citroen C5 X New Citroen C5 X
Related Stories
2022 Honda CB300R launches in India, available in premium BigWing outlets
12 Jan 2022
2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV debuts with new features
12 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
15 Jan 2022
Mercedes EQS EV launch confirmed for 2022, to be locally produced
12 Jan 2022
2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
17 Jan 2022
Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter arrives in dealerships, deliveries to start soon
18 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to discontinue selling wagons from 2030, will streamline portfolio
12 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS