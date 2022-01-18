New Citroen C5 X crossover goes on sale in the UK

New C5 X is available with a choice of three trim levels Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus.First customer deliveries for the Citroen C5 X crossover to start from late spring 2022.New Citroen C5 X Hybrid versions come as standard with a 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger.

Citroen has recently rolled out the prices for its new C5 X crossover in the market of the UK. The new C5 X start from £26,490 (equivalent to ₹22.46 lakh) and the deliveries of the new car are expected to begin from late spring 2022. The company has also opened its order books for the new crossover that has been made available in both petrol and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains.

The new C5 X has been introduced in three trim levels - ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’, each with the option of Plug-in Hybrid or petrol power.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the car stands 4.8m long, 1.5m tall and 2.0m wide. Its exterior paint scheme options include a choice of six metallic and pearlescent body colours – Perla Nera Black, Amazonite Grey, Platinum Grey, Cumulus Grey, Magnetic Blue and Pearl White.

Inside, the car comes with a wide, 12-inch HD touchscreen with ambient backlighting. It is home to the company’s ‘My Citroën Drive Plus’ feature, and also gets smartphone pair compatibility using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a new head-up display system that adds to the user-friendly nature of the car and helps to improve safety and driver comfort, the company says.

The boot space on the new crossover stands at 545-litres of storage space for petrol variants and 485-litres for PHEV variants – extending to 1,640-litre and 1,580-litres respectively when the rear seats are folded down.

Under the hood of the new C5 X comes either a 1.2-litre PureTech 130, or the more powerful 1.6-litre PureTech 180 engine. All models will be sold exclusively with a smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox.

It is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.

