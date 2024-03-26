Most unsafe? Indian cars with poor safety rating at Global NCAP

Carmakers in India are increasingly focusing on adding more safety features to their models amid rising awareness. In a world where safety features have graduated from number of airbags to AI tech like ADAS, customers have started to include them in the list of checklists while buying a new car. However, there are several popular models sold in India which have not faired well in safety tests. Some of them have returned with lowest safety rating, raising questions whether they are the most unsafe cars in India.

Here is a look at the made in India cars that performed poorly in safety crash tests at Global NCAP.

Citroen eC3

the eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giantCitroen is among very few cars made in India to score zero star at the Global NCAP. The global safety rating agency released the crash test result of Citroen eC3 last week, calling it ‘appalling’. Citroen e-C3 was given a zero star rating for adult occupant protection because it showed poor protection to the passenger’s chest and weak protection to the driver’s chest. Child occupant protection received just one star as the model does not offer three point belts in all positions and does not offer a passenger airbag disconnection switch.

Maruti WagonR

The boxy hatchback from the Maruti Suzuki stable is one of the best-selling cars in India. However, its safety rating is not something that is in sync with its popularity. In the last Global NCAP crash tests that WagonR was part of, the hatchback scored a poor one-star safety rating. The hatchback scored zero star in the child protection tests.

Maruti Swift

In 2022, three of Maruti Suzuki cars went to Global NCAP and returned with poor safety rating. Swift hatchback was one of the models to receive just one-star safety rating. The model scored one star in the adult occupant protection category as well as in the child occupant protection category.

S-Presso was another Maruti Suzuki model that underwent Global NCAP crash tests in 2022. The model offered decent frontal impact to the driver's and passenger's head and neck while driver's chest showed poor protection leading to a one star capping and passenger's chest showed marginal protection. Marginal protection is offered for driver's knees as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

Renault Kwid

Kwid is the entry-level hatchback from the French auto giant in India. It is also one of the most successful and best-selling model from the carmaker launched in the country. However, when it comes to safety, the Kwid failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash tests. The car returned with just one-star safety ratings in both adult and child protection tests.

